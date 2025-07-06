Kajol, Rani Mukerji’s film studio sold for Rs 183 crore

Mumbai: Bollywood is famous for its movies, stars, and grand sets. But behind every great film is a studio where it was made. Mumbai’s film studios have a rich history. They gave us many stars and unforgettable movies. Studios like Bombay Talkies, RK Studio, and Filmistan were the heart of the Hindi film industry.

But today, times have changed. New, high-tech studios are taking over. Old studios are being sold and replaced with buildings. And now, one more iconic studio has joined that list — Filmistan Studio.

The Story of Filmistan Studio

Filmistan Studio was started in 1943 by Sasadhar Mukherjee (Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s grandfather), actor Ashok Kumar, Gyan Mukherjee, and Rai Bahadur Chunilal. They left Bombay Talkies and, with help from the Nizam of Hyderabad, created a new studio in Goregaon West.

Filmistan had big sound stages and outdoor sets. It was a popular place for shooting films, TV shows, and ads. Many hit movies were made here — like Anarkali, Shaheed, Jagriti, Tumsa Nahin Dekha, DDLJ, and even Ra.One.

A New Future: From Studio to Skyscrapers

On July 3, 2025, Arkade Developers bought Filmistan Studio for Rs. 183 crore. The 4-acre land will now become a luxury housing project with two 50-storey towers. The towers will have 3, 4, and 5 BHK flats and penthouses, and the project is expected to launch in 2026. The total value of the project is said to be Rs. 3,000 crore.

Workers Raise Their Concerns

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is not happy with the sale. They asked CM Devendra Fadnavis to stop the demolition. The studio gave jobs to many workers and artists for years. Losing it means many may lose their livelihood.

All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has officially written to Maharashtra Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, urging immediate action to stop the sale of Filmistan Studio to a developer.



This is about lakhs of film workers’ livelihoods and India’s cinematic… pic.twitter.com/A8SUBiz9TT — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) July 5, 2025

Filmistan Studio was not just a place — it was a symbol of Hindi cinema’s golden days. With its sale, another piece of Bollywood’s old charm is gone. But the memories made here — the movies, the stars, the stories — will live on forever.