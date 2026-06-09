Kalaburagi–Bengaluru flight service to resume from june 10

Kalaburagi: Air connectivity between Kalaburagi and Bengaluru has finally brought relief to passengers, with services set to resume from June 10 after an eight-month suspension.

According to Kalaburagi airport director Kishore Killampalli, the flight operations between the two cities will officially restart from Tuesday after the state government extended financial support to the operator.

Airline company Star Air will operate daily services on this route, restoring crucial air connectivity between North Karnataka and the state capital.

The resumed service will use the 76-seater Embraer 175 (E175) aircraft. As per the revised schedule, the flight will depart from Bengaluru at 6:30 am and arrive in Kalaburagi at 7:40 am. After a short turnaround time of 30 minutes, it will depart from Kalaburagi at 8:10 am and return to Bengaluru. The early morning schedule is expected to benefit business travellers, government officials, and passengers travelling for urgent work.

The service had remained suspended since October 8, 2025. Since then, Kalaburagi airport operations were limited to helicopters and occasional charter flights. Officials said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had recently inspected the airport and cleared it for operations after reviewing technical readiness.

During the closure period, the airport underwent major upgrades, including renovation of its 3-km runway and development of surrounding 9-km access roads with street lighting. Authorities said these improvements were aimed at ensuring safer and smoother operations.

To improve passenger convenience, the Kalaburagi division of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has been requested to operate special bus services between the city and the airport at 5:30 am, with a return service at 8:15 am.

Officials also announced plans to set up a “Flybrary” (airport library) inside the terminal to promote reading habits among passengers.

Between 2020 and 2025, a total of 5,792 flights operated on this route, carrying over 2.83 lakh passengers. With demand rising, passengers have also urged authorities to introduce direct flights to Mumbai, Delhi, Tirupati, and Goa.