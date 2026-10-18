Kalaburagi detention deepens Karnataka probe

Bengaluru: Central intelligence officials, assisted by Kalaburagi police, have detained a West Bengal native working in the city’s Saraf Bazaar over suspected connections with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The man, identified as Mamatazwul Malik, reportedly worked at a jewellery shop with his brother. Investigators suspect that he was in contact with individuals associated with the Pakistan-based outfit through social media and had allegedly exchanged sensitive information through messages.

The detention took place within the jurisdiction of Brahmapur police station. Malik is being questioned as investigators seek to establish whether the suspected online contacts were linked to any illegal activity. No final conclusions about his alleged involvement have been made public.

The development follows other investigations in Karnataka involving suspected communications with Pakistan-based individuals and extremist networks.

On October 1, the National Investigation Agency arrested Vishal Metre from Yanakoor village in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district. The arrest was made with assistance from local police over suspected links with Pakistan-based individual Shahzad Bhatti and others.

An FIR was subsequently registered against seven people. Investigators alleged that Metre had been communicating with Shahzad Bhatti and Rana Hunein through WhatsApp and Instagram. The FIR reportedly includes references to discussions about purchasing and transporting illegal weapons.

Another case emerged in June 2026, when the NIA arrested 20-year-old Suhail, a native of Uttar Pradesh, from a village in Harihar taluk of Davanagere district. He was reportedly working as a painter while staying under the radar.

The arrest followed intelligence inputs about suspected online contact with Pakistan-based extremist organisations and foreign handlers. Investigators reportedly suspected that the youth had participated in online activities influenced by extremist propaganda.

The latest detention has brought renewed attention to the use of social media and messaging platforms in investigations involving suspected extremist contacts. Authorities are examining digital records and other evidence to determine whether the individuals concerned had any operational role or were merely in contact with suspected networks.

The allegations in these cases remain subject to investigation and legal scrutiny. In Malik’s case, police are continuing their questioning before deciding on further action.