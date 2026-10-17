Karnataka plans two-exam system for SSLC, PUC students

Bengaluru: Students taking Karnataka’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations will likely have two main examinations from this academic year, instead of the three held over the past two years.

The Department of School Education plans to make the change after the state recorded a high pass percentage last year. Under the revised system, the department is expected to place greater emphasis on preparing students for the two examinations.

The three-examination format had given students extra chances to improve their scores. With one attempt fewer, students will need to plan their studies carefully, complete the syllabus on time, revise key topics and practise with previous question papers.

Teachers and education officials have been asked to help students adjust to the new system.

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Timetable released

Meanwhile, the provisional timetable for the 2027 second-year Pre-University Course (II PUC) Examination 1 has been released. The examination will begin on February 27 with Kannada and Arabic, and end on March 17 with Hindi.

English will be held on March 1 and regional languages on March 2. Geography and psychology are scheduled for March 3, sociology and physics for March 4, and accountancy for March 5.

There will be no examinations on March 6 for Mahashivaratri and on March 10 for Ramzan. Chemistry, education and basic mathematics will be held on March 8, and economics and geology on March 9.

Hindustani music and vocational subjects are scheduled for March 11, business studies and mathematics for March 12, and optional Kannada, logic and home science for March 13.

Political science, biology and computer science will be held on March 15, and history, statistics and electronics on March 16.

All papers will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The timetable is provisional and may change before it is officially confirmed.

With fewer main examinations, students have been advised to stick to a revision plan, solve model question papers and work on managing their time in the examination hall.