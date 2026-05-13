Kalaburagi rotti goes global, SHGs begin exports to US, Canada and Australia

Kalaburagi: The famous “Kalaburagi Rotti,” known as a signature part of the region’s food culture, has now entered the global market with the launch of its first international export consignment. Rottis prepared by local women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from the district will now reach Kannadigas living in countries including the United States, Canada and Australia.

The initiative marks a major milestone for rural women entrepreneurs in the district and is expected to create new livelihood opportunities for hundreds of families. According to officials, nearly 10,000 rottis each will be exported every month to the United States and Australia, while around 5,000 rottis will be shipped to Canada.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge shared details of the initiative through a post on social media, highlighting the role played by women-led self-help groups in transforming the traditional food item into an internationally marketed product.

More than 1,000 women associated with over 100 SHGs across the district are involved in the project. Over the last two years, the government has distributed more than 150 rotti-making machines at subsidised rates to improve production capacity and ensure standardisation in quality.

Kalaburagi Rotti, a product deeply rooted in my region’s identity and food culture, is now reaching global markets.



I recently flagged off the first export consignments of Kalaburagi Rotti to Australia, USA and Canada. Export volumes are expected to reach 10,000 rotis per month… pic.twitter.com/C3XBkc9dhV — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) May 13, 2026

Officials said special attention has also been given to packaging, branding and labelling so that the product meets international standards and appeals to overseas consumers. The move is expected to significantly strengthen the local economy while preserving the district’s traditional culinary identity.

The Kalaburagi rotti has already gained popularity on digital food and retail platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Amazon India, helping the product reach customers across the country.

Women associated with the SHGs said the export initiative has boosted their confidence and income opportunities. Many of them described it as a proud moment to see a traditional local food item from Kalaburagi gaining international recognition.

The project is also being viewed as a successful model of rural entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment, with officials expressing confidence that the demand for Kalaburagi rotti will continue to grow in overseas markets in the coming months.