Kaleshwaram inquiry: Senior engineers grilled by PC Ghosh commission

Hyderabad: Engineers from the Telangana State Engineering Research Laboratory (TSERL) and the State Dam Safety Authority (SDSA) have reportedly revealed that the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project occurred without conducting necessary model studies beforehand.

They stated that no reports were received before or after the construction of the Medigadda barrage, which collapsed on October 21, 2023, due to structural failures.

The commission reportedly was unhappy as some engineers provided “inconsistent” answers to repeated questions about the timing and oversight of model studies.

Manoj Kumar, joint director of TSERL, pointed out that significant flaws existed not only in the construction but also in the management of these structures.

He emphasized that model studies were supposed to be conducted before construction but were only carried out in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2023 based on recommendations from the Central Designs Organization (CDO) and others.

Chief Engineer Sridevi admitted that she was unaware of any ongoing model studies during the barrage constructions. When pressed by the commission about her oversight role and knowledge of construction timelines, she responded that she could not recall specific details.

This led to further anger from Justice Ghosh, who questioned whether there was an attempt to mislead the inquiry.

The commission also raised concerns about the lack of action during floods when staff failed to open gates at appropriate times, leading to additional damage.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is a critical infrastructure initiative aimed at providing irrigation across northern Telangana.

However, recent developments have cast doubt on its safety and operational effectiveness, prompting urgent calls for thorough inspections and accountability from those involved in its management and oversight.