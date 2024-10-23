Kaleshwaram probe report to be submitted soon: V&E DG K Srinivasa Reddy

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 23rd October 2024 9:11 am IST
Kaleshwaram lift Irrigation scheme

Hyderabad: The Vigilance and Enforcement Director General, K Srinivasa Reddy, vgannounced that the investigation report on the Kaleshwaram project will be submitted soon.

On Tuesday, October 22, he met with Justice P Chandra Ghosh, the chairman of the Kaleshwaram Inquiry Commission, to discuss the progress of the investigation.

Reddy indicated that the inquiry is nearing completion, and the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) is also expected to submit its report shortly.

The commission resumed cross-examinations on Tuesday, October 22, and might call on former Engineer-in-Chief Nalla Venkateshwarlu of Ramagundam and Gajwel Engineer-in-Chief B Hariram for questioning.

The vigilance report has reportedly pointed fingers at both government officials and contractors for failing to address these problems adequately, raising concerns about operational and maintenance practices in line with established safety standards.

This inquiry faced delays due to the sudden death of its Director General, Rajiv Ratan, in April.

The V&E team has conducted extensive searches and collected affidavits from numerous engineers associated with the project.

