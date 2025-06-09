Kaleshwaram Project case: Harish Rao appears before Ghose Commission

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao arrived at the BRKR Bhavan on Monday, June 9 to appear before the PC Ghose Commission in connection with the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project case.

Before leaving for the Telangana Bhavan, Rao addressed the media and said, “We are not in power now, but we will provide all available information to the commission.” The former finance minister of Telangana further said that he was fully prepared to answer all the questions posed by the commission.

“The BRS party has immense faith in the judiciary, the law, and the Constitution. That’s why we are appearing before the commission,” he concluded.

Also Read Kaleshwaram case: Eatala Rajender appears before Ghose Commission

On Friday, former minister of Telangana and BJP MP Eatala Rajender appeared before the Ghose Commission in connection with the Kaleshwaram Irrigation project scam. The Commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose, is probing the alleged irregularities in planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of the Kaleshwaram project.

@BRSHarish leaves for Telangana Bhavan to appear before PCGhose commission in connection with the Kaleshwaram Irrigation project case. @TheSiasatDaily #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/uSuv7sMTaw — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) June 9, 2025

The one-man Commission was constituted in March 2024, a few months after some piers of the Medigadda Barrage caved in. The term of the Commission has been extended repeatedly for seven times so far after its initial term ended on June 30, 2024.

The article has been updated with latest information