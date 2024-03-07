‘Kalki 2898 AD’: A look at Prabhas, Disha Patani’s candid moment from Italy diaries

Mumbai: Makers of the highly anticipated ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ teased fans on Thursday with behind-the-scenes photos of Prabhas and Disha Patani from their Italy diaries.

Makers took to their official Instagram handle Kalki 2898 and shared a photo of Disha and Prabhas.

The image captured Disha taking a picture of Prabhas on a flight.

Sharing the photo, they wrote, “A Darling Pic. Italy diaries ft. @actorprabhas & @dishapatani.”

On Wednesday makers also posted a picture with the team of ‘Kalki 2898’ which included Prabhas, Disha Patani, and director Nag Ashwin among other crew members.

The entire unit posed for a picture as they stood in front of an aircraft at an Airport in Italy.

The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin, known for his directorial works such as ‘Yevade Subramanyam’ and ‘Mahanati’.

Going the extra mile, the makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ executed a grand release date announcement through raiders across multiple cities Pan-India, including Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Kashmir, and Vijayawada.

During the event, the raiders marched together, building anticipation, and unveiled the scroll in a unique and exciting way, announcing the film’s release date as May 9, 2024.

The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim.

Mark your calendars to watch ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in theatres on May 9.