Kalki 2898 AD: Hyderabad’s Sandhya theatre overflows with fans

Hyderabad: Star director Nag Ashwin’s much-anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, finally hit theatres on Thursday, June 27. The release created a wave of excitement, especially in Hyderabad, where fans gathered in huge numbers outside theatres to celebrate.

Photos and videos of the celebrations have gone viral, showing fans on the streets, putting up posters of Prabhas, and bursting firecrackers.

Kalki 2898 AD Celebrations At Sandhya Theatre

One of the most iconic spots for these celebrations is the Sandhya 70 MM theatre in Hyderabad. Thousands of Prabhas fans are flocking to this cinema hall and a gigantic cut-out of Prabhas has been erected outside the venue.

Fans dancing on the beats of dhol to celebrate Prabhas’ movie release (Image: Chandramouli/Siasat)

The crowd at Sandhya Theatre is going uncontrollable, showcasing their immense love and excitement for the film and the Tollywood actor.

Fans played the ‘Bhairava anthem’ from Kalki 2898 AD and other popular songs of Prabhas, dancing to the beats of dhol.

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most expensive Indian film ever made with a production budget of over Rs 600 crore. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s on-screen chemistry and on-screen reunion of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan after 39 years, sets the stage for promising cinematic experience.