Kalki 2898 AD: Police lathi charge at Sandhya theatre, video viral

The atmosphere was electric, with thousands of enthusiastic fans celebrating the film’s release with crackers and DJ music

Hyderabad: Today marks a significant day in Indian cinema as Kalki 2898 AD, one of 2024’s most eagerly awaited films, finally released. The movie, which boasts a stellar cast and an impressive budget, has received positive feedback from audiences and critics alike, sets its status as a blockbuster.

Hyderabad’s Enthusiastic Celebrations

In Hyderabad, the excitement surrounding the release of “Kalki 2898 AD” reached fever pitch. On the evening of June 26th, fans of Prabhas gathered in enormous numbers at Sandhya Theatre in RTC X Roads. The atmosphere was electric, with thousands of enthusiastic fans celebrating the film’s release with crackers and DJ music. The sheer volume of the crowd led to huge traffic jam on the main roads surrounding the theatre.

A Night of Chaos and Festivity

The mass celebrations outside Sandhya Theatre were both thrilling and chaotic. The streets were flooded with fans, leading to an overwhelming scene that local authorities struggled to manage. The exuberance of the crowd caused a major traffic jam, prompting the police to intervene with a lathi charge to restore order. Despite the chaos, the festivities highlighted the immense love and excitement for “Kalki 2898 AD.”

A Star-Studded, High-Budget Extravaganza

The film’s anticipation was fueled by its high-profile cast, led by the charismatic Prabhas, whose previous successes have garnered a massive fan following. The substantial budget allocated to the movie is evident in its high-quality production values, state-of-the-art special effects, and meticulously crafted sets, making “Kalki 2898 AD” a visual and narrative feast.

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most expensive Indian film ever made with a production budget of over Rs 600 crore. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s on-screen chemistry and on-screen reunion of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan after 39 years, sets the stage for promising cinematic experience.

