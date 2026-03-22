Kalki 2898 AD sequel back on sets, Prabhas to join soon

Hyderabad: The sequel to Kalki 2898 AD has officially resumed shooting, creating excitement among fans. After a short break, the team is back on set, with the latest schedule currently underway in Hyderabad. Though the makers have not made an official announcement yet, multiple reports confirm that work on the film is progressing steadily.

Star Cast Joins New Schedule

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared pictures from the sets, confirming that filming has restarted. According to reports, Dulquer Salmaan and JD Chakravarthy have joined the ongoing schedule and are shooting alongside him. Prabhas is also expected to join the shoot soon, which is expected to further boost momentum for the project.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had completed a portion of his scenes and returned to Mumbai. He will be seen again as Ashwatthama, one of the most powerful characters from the first film.

One of the major highlights of the sequel is the reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan after nearly four decades. The duo last appeared together in the 1985 film Geraftaar, making this collaboration special for fans.

Reports also suggest that some parts of the sequel were previously shot in Shankarpally without Prabhas. Now, with the Hyderabad schedule in full swing, the film is moving ahead at a faster pace.

Deepika Padukone Exits the Project

In a surprising update, Deepika Padukone is no longer part of the sequel. The production house confirmed her exit, citing reasons such as scheduling conflicts, a pay hike demand, and her reduced role in the film. Her character was reportedly limited to a cameo in the sequel.

About the Film

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian future. The story revolves around a self-proclaimed god, Supreme Yaskin, and a mission to protect an unborn child believed to be the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The first part, released in 2024, featured a strong cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The sequel is expected to expand this mythological sci-fi universe further.