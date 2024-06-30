Kalki 2898 AD sets new record on Book My Show

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD is a blockbuster film directed by Nag Ashwin, featuring a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The film has taken the box office by storm, earning an impressive Rs 415 crore worldwide.

Breaking Ticket Sale Records

The movie set a new record for ticket sales on the booking platform BookMyShow. By 1 pm on the day of reporting, “Kalki 2898 AD” had sold over 95,000 tickets, with 95.4k tickets sold within just an hour. This broke the previous record held by Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan,” which sold 86,000 tickets in less than an hour last September.

Box Office Performance

According to Sacnilk.com, by the third day, “Kalki 2898 AD” collected Rs 67.1 crore in India alone across various languages. In just three days, the film’s India net collection reached approximately Rs 220 crore. The highest earnings came from Telugu screenings (Rs 126.9 crore), followed by Hindi (Rs 72.5 crore), and Tamil (Rs 12.8 crore). On the third day alone, the film grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Fans and critics alike have been eagerly awaiting news on the sequel to this futuristic epic. And now, it has been announced that the sequel has already achieved a significant milestone with the completion of nearly 60% of the filming. The production has wrapped up many crucial scenes, leaving only the major portions to be filmed.

Regarding the release date of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Part 2, Ashwini Dutt stated, “The film is 60% complete. Only major portions are left to shoot. We have not yet decided on the release date.” Despite the substantial progress made, the team has yet to finalize when the eagerly awaited sequel will hit the screens.