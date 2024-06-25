Kalki 2898 AD: Ticket prices at AAA and AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Advance ticket bookings for one of the most awaited pan-India movies of the year, Kalki 2898 AD, have already started. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is expected to achieve record sales, with the South Indian markets leading due to Prabhas’ immense popularity, especially in Telugu-speaking regions.

In Hyderabad and other cities of Telangana, ticket prices have been increased for 8 days, from June 27 to July 4. Regular theater tickets have increased by Rs.70, and multiplex tickets by Rs.100.

Kalki 2898 AD Ticket Prices in Hyderabad Theatres

Tickets for Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad are selling like hotcakes. Prices range from Rs 170 to Rs 410, depending on the theater and seating.

Here are the ticket prices at AAA Cinemas and AMB Cinemas, owned by Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu respectively, which are very popular among Tollywood fans:

Recliners and Platinum: Rs 470

Gold and Loungers: Rs 410

Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, the film appeals to a pan-India audience. It is described as a genre-defining drama combining science fiction and mythology. Kalki 2898 AD is set to hit the screens on June 27.