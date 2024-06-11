Kalki 2898 AD ticket prices in Hyderabad, other Telugu cities

Hyderabad: Tollywood is abuzz with excitement as the most anticipated movie of the year, “Kalki 2898 AD,” is set to hit the screens on June 27. With a star-studded cast and a budget that sets new records, the film is expected to be a game-changer for Tollywood.

Now the movie release is coming closer and the update on advance bookings and ticket prices are currently the hot topic of discussion.

Kalki 2898 AD Ticket Prices In Telugu States

In Hyderabad and other cities of Telangana, the ticket prices for multiplexes might go up to Rs 413, while single screens could see rates of Rs 236. These price hikes are expected to contribute significantly to the film’s revenue, given the massive fan following of the cast and the genre’s popularity.

In Andhra Pradesh, the ticket price for Kalki can go up to Rs 375 maximum.

With the Telugu Desam government’s return to power in Andhra Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the industry is positive about favorable policies regarding ticket pricing. Producer Ashwini Dutt has been at the forefront, proposing an increase in ticket prices specifically for “Kalki 2898 AD”. The government is also likely to permit additional shows, including midnight premieres and early morning screenings.

More About The Movie

Kalki 2898 AD boasts an ensemble of India’s top actors, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The strong buzz of Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Shobana in cameo roles adds to the film’s grandeur.

Also Read Kalki 2898 AD advance booking dates in Hyderabad, other cities

The budget for Kalki 2898 AD is reported to be around Rs 600-700 crore, making it one of the most expensive films ever produced in India. This mega-budget reflects the film’s ambitious vision, with high production values, cutting-edge visual effects, and an extensive marketing campaign aimed at reaching audiences across various regions and languages.