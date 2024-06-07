Kalki 2898 AD advance booking dates in Hyderabad, other cities

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD, the magnum opus of 2024, stands as the most hyped cinematic venture ever undertaken in the Indian cinema. With a star-studded cast Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Pasupathy, and Rajendra Prasad.

A Budget Beyond Imagination

With a production budget of Rs. 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD has set a new benchmark for the Indian film industry becoming one of the most expensive films ever made.

Kalki 2898 AD New release date (Instagram)

Record-Breaking Advance Bookings

The anticipation for “Kalki 2898 AD” has transcended borders, with advanced bookings in the US shattering records in a select few screens and the response has been outstanding. In just 24 hours, the film has sold nearly 4200 tickets minting about Rs 1.1 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD Advance Bookings In Hyderabad

The Telugu audience awaits the commencement of advance bookings. The release date, set for June 27th, with the formation of a new government in Andhra Pradesh, is expected to be favorable for the film’s exhibition, potentially allowing for extra shows.

While ticket prices and showtimes are yet to be confirmed, some sources in the Telugu film circles suggest that the advance ticket bookings across Indian cities including Hyderabad are likely to start a week before the film’s release. We can expect it to begin on June 15. However, an official announcement is still awaited.