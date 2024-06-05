Not June 7, Kalki 2898 AD trailer to release on...

Hyderabad: India is eagerly awaiting the release of the highly anticipated pan-India film, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this mytho-sci-fi epic features Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Ashwatthama, with Deepika Padukone in the female lead role.

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 27, but fans are eagerly awaiting its trailer. Initially, there were speculations that the trailer would be released on June 7. However, the filmmakers have now officially announced that the theatrical trailer for Kalki 2898 AD will be unveiled on June 10, 2024.

To build excitement, they released a captivating poster along with the announcement.

In addition to Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Pasupathy, and Rajendra Prasad. Produced by C Ashwini Dutt under the prestigious Vyjayanthi Movies banner, this pan-Indian spectacle is one of the most awaited releases of the year.