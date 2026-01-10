Kamal Haasan demands ‘principled relook’ at film certification process

He emphasised that now is the time for the film fraternity to unite and engage in a meaningful, constructive dialogue with our government institutions to protect artistic freedom

Kollywood actor
Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Actor-Politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday called for an overhaul of the country’s film certification process, citing the need for greater transparency and accountability.

His comments come at a critical juncture for the Tamil film industry, following the stalled release of Vijay’s upcoming flick ‘Jana Nayagan’.

In a statement, he said, “What is required now is a principled relook at the certification processes with defined timelines for certification, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justification for every suggested cut or edit.”

He emphasised that now is the time for the film fraternity to unite and “engage in a meaningful, constructive dialogue” with our government institutions to protect artistic freedom.

“Such reform will safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values, and strengthen India’s democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people,” Haasan, also a member of the Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, added.

