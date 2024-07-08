Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for Covid-19

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th July 2024 7:54 am IST
Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff recently tested positive for Covid-19, the latter’s office has announced.

In a statement on Sunday, Emhoff’s Communications Director Liza Acevedo said the Second Gentleman on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing mild symptoms.

“He is fully vaccinated and three times boosted,” she said, adding that the Second Gentleman is “currently asymptomatic, continuing to work remotely, and remaining away from others at home”.

“Out of an abundance of caution, yesterday (on Saturday), the Vice President was tested for Covid-19. She tested negative and remains asymptomatic,” Acevedo said.

Emhoff was photographed at the White House standing near Harris, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during the Independence Day celebration on Thursday.

