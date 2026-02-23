Kamareddy police cracks house theft case in 48 hours

The accused couple are habitual offenders. They have been sent to judicial custody.

Police arrest house theft suspect in Kamareddy, Telangana, within 48 hours of the crime.

Hyderabad: The Kamareddy police, on Monday, February 23, arrested a couple within 48 hours for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments and cash from a house in Lingareddypet village, Yellareddy.

According to the police, Merugu Nirmala lodged a complaint stating unidentified persons broke into her house on February 20 and stole an iron trunk, containing silver ornaments weighing about 40 tolas, around six grams gold ornaments, and Rs 2.16 lakh cash.

The money was to be used for the construction of her Indiramma house.

Police registered a case and began investigation. Two special teams were formed during which they collected CCTV footage and technical evidence.

Footage captured the accused, 35-year-old Purra Mamatha and 50-year-old Paravayya, both residents of Lingareddypet village, trying to sell the ornaments at a gold shop in the town. They were immediately arrested.

Police described the couple as habitual offenders. They have been sent to judicial custody.

Silver anklets weighing about 40 tolas, silver leg chains about 25 tolas, a pair of gold ear studs, about three grams gold mattelu (toe ring), two silver rings weighing about one tola, and Rs 40,000 in cash were seized.

