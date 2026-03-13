Kamareddy Police launch Operation Kavach night security drive

It was carried out under the supervision of District Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th March 2026 10:19 am IST
Police officers inspecting decorated vehicle during Operation Kavach.
The Kamareddy District Police has conducted surprise inspections and intensified night patrols under the Operation Kavach.

Surprise inspections, night patrols

As part of the initiative, police conducted checks and patrols at various locations and road junctions across the district during late-night hours.

Police kept a close watch on suspicious individuals. The cops also monitored the movement of known offenders to ensure that law and order.

Papillon Drive and vehicle checks

During the operation, a special checking drive known as Papillon Drive was carried out. It aimed  to identify suspicious persons and curb anti-social activities.

Vehicle checks were also conducted at several locations across the district.

The police also focused on traffic safety during the drive. A DCM vehicle driver driving was found under the influence of alcohol. He was detained.

As part of drive against the drunk-and-drive, a total of 14 cases were registered across the district.

SP praises police personnel

SP Rajesh Chandra appreciated the dedication of police personnel who participated in the operation.

During the patrols, he interacted with officers and encouraged them to remain vigilant while performing their duties.

The police teams conducted patrols throughout the night.

