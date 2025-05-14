Kamareddy police under ACB scanner for irregularities in sand vehicle releases

Hyderabad: A surprise inspection was carried out by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at the Bichkunda police station in Kamareddy district on Tuesday, May 13, over allegations of corruption in the release of vehicles detained in sand smuggling cases.

During the inspection, ACB officials found 10 sand-laden tractors parked inside the police station premises. The vehicles had been detained for several days without valid documentation or any justified reason for their prolonged custody.

The ACB stated that several procedural irregularities were found during the search. A detailed report will be submitted to the government recommending action against the officers involved.

The ACB urged citizens to report bribery or corruption by calling the toll-free number 1064. Complaints can also be submitted via WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook, or X/Twitter (@TelanganaACB). The identity of the complainants will remain confidential.