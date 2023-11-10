Kamareddy villagers fund Revanth’s nomination fee ‘to oust KCR’

Hyderabad: People of Konapur, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s ancestral village, presented nomination money to Congress Kodangal and Kamareddy candidate Revanth Reddy on Friday, November 10. Revanth had visited as part of his election campaign.

Villagers from Konapur, CM KCR's ancestral village, give the nomination money to TPCC president Revanth Reddy on Friday pic.twitter.com/6rJw7yWziq — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 10, 2023

Villagers expressed happiness and presented him with nomination money adding that they were displeased with “CM KCR’s neglect of the village for the last ten years.”

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president filed his nomination from Kamareddy on Friday. He will lock horns with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo KCR in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections scheduled to take place on November 30.

Revanth, in an open letter to CM KCR, demanded a caste census in Telangana. He said it would ensure social, economic, and political justice for the BCs. “If a caste census is done, the governments will have the opportunity to implement reservations for BCs in education and employment more effectively,” Revanth Reddy stated in the letter to KCR.

On October 15, Revanth was among 55 candidates of Congress given tickets for the 119-member Telangana assembly. Apart from Kamareddy, KCR will contest from Gajwel where he battles out with his former aide and now a prominent BJP leader Etala Rajender.