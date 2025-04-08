Kancha Gachibowli land row: Kavitha slams Telangana CM over AI misuse claims

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday, April 8, criticised Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy for accusing the party of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to mislead the public regarding the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land row.

The BRS MLC alleged that CM Revanth constantly said in public that several opposition leaders, including students of the University of Hyderabad, have used AI to create fake images and videos regarding the Kancha Gachibowli land issue. She clarified that it is the Congress government which is at fault and hence, let Telangana grow.

“It is ‘Anumula Intelligence’ that is cheating the people of Telangana,” she took a dig at the chief minister, at a meeting at the Dharna Chauk in Hyderabad.

BRS Leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha Slams Centre Over HCU Crisis.



— The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 8, 2025

Kavitha’s remarks come after CM Revanth ordered an investigation into alleged AI photos and videos of the Kancha Gachibowli land, which created a negative perception among the people on the Kancha Gachibowli land issue inside the University of Hyderabad campus. The chief minister had ordered an inquiry.

At a high-level meeting held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on April 5, officials briefed the chief minister that certain vested interests fabricated videos of crying peacocks and deers injured by bulldozers, and spread false propaganda on social media even before the state government could disclose facts related to the land ownership.

The officials informed the chief minister that certain celebrities and YouTube influencers have used these manufactured videos and photos to voice their opinion on the issue, without realising that they were fake videos.