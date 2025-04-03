Kancha Gachibowli land will become Eco Park when BRS returns to power: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, April 3 said that the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land will be converted into an Eco park when the party regains power.

KTR said that the BRS has decided to convert the 400-acre land, which the Telangana government views as real estate, into an eco park after regaining power in three years.

He said, “Today, anyone falling for Revanth Reddy’s false promises and planning to buy even an inch of Kancha Gachibowli land should know this: I promise we will take back the entire land, develop it like Central Park in Manhattan, New York, and gift it to Hyderabad.”

400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land will be transformed into the largest eco-park [like Manhattan Central Park]. This is the word of our chief KCR : KTR pic.twitter.com/cGNWJh9hLW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 3, 2025

Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan, the Sircilla MLA said that the Kancha Gachibowli land will be developed as per the vision of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Kancha Gachibowli land row

KTR’s statement comes amid the ongoing Kancha Gachibowli land dispute, which has led University of Hyderabad students to protest the Congress government’s plan to auction the 400-acre land for development.

Students have raised concerns over the decision, stating that it would harm Hyderabad’s ecological balance. The situation intensified further on April 2 when a teachers’ march in solidarity with the protesting students turned confrontational. A scuffle broke out between students and police near the UoH campus, leading to chaotic scenes. Protesters alleged that the police used excessive force to disperse them, with videos surfacing online showing officers chasing students with lathis.

Telangana HC halts tree felling

Based on a petition filed by the Vata Foundation and students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) against deforestation in Kancha Gachibowli, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered the government to halt tree felling.

The petitioners have urged the court to declare the Kancha Gachibowli lands as a national park, citing ecological and environmental concerns. Advocate L Ravishankar, representing HCU, argued that the Telangana government had issued GO 54 in June last year, under which 400 acres of government land were allocated to the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC). He emphasized that even though it is government land, the authorities must comply with Supreme Court rulings that mandate environmental assessments before clearing such areas.

The court was told that the University of Hyderabad land has many species of animals, plants, mushroom rocks and buffalo and peacock lakes.