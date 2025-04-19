Kancha Gachibowli row: BRS leader Krishank summoned by police

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) social media convener Manne Krishank appeared before the Gachibowli police on Friday, April 18, for questioning in connection with the row over 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli near the University of Hyderabad.

On April 7, the police issued notices to the BRS leader for allegedly posting Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated videos on his X platform.

After eight hours of interrogation, Krishank was let off. He has been asked to appear before the police again on April 23.

Also Read Kancha Gachibowli row: Police summon Telangana IAS officer Smita Sabharwal

BRS IT cell in-charge Krishank, Konatham Dileep and others have been booked for using AI technology to create videos and post them on social media platforms. According to police, the video in question could potentially mislead the public or cause unrest.

Krishank, however, claimed that all images and videos posted on the BRS’ social media platforms on the University of Hyderabad campaign were sent by students/journalists.

“Government in damage control mode is filing Police Cases. Received notices for 4 FIRs. Will cooperate for the investigation by appearing on 9th April and 10th April at Gachibowli Police Station,” Krishank posted on ‘X’.

“Will anybody file a Case on CM Revanth for making False Claims that there are no Deer in University of Hyderabad?” asked Krishank.