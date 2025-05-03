Kancha Gachibowli row: CS holds meet on report to be submitted to SC

Hyderabad: A high-level meeting was held at the Secretariat on Friday evening, May 2, chaired by Telangana chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao, to discuss the report to be submitted to the Supreme Court regarding the Kancha Gachibowli land issue in Hyderabad.

Senior officials from the industries, revenue, forest, and general administration departments participated.

Officials briefed the chief secretary on matters related to land ownership rights and the large-scale felling of trees.

In light of the Supreme Court’s April 16 order directing restoration of the 100 acres where trees were cut, draft plans have reportedly been prepared to comply with the court’s directions.

It was decided that the final report would be confirmed in a meeting scheduled for the following week.

The chief secretary emphasised the need to provide only factual and error-free information to the court.

Senior officials including Raghunandan Rao, Jayesh Ranjan, Naveen Mittal, Ahmad Nadeem, Suvarna, Elusing Meru, Priyanka Varghese, and Ranga Reddy District Collector Narayana Reddy attended the meeting.

The Supreme Court has previously ordered a halt to all activities on the disputed land, except for tree protection, and demanded a clear plan for restoration and accurate information from the state government