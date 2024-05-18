Kane Williamson, Kavya Maran’s video from Uppal stadium trends online

Hyderabad: Former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Kane Williamson shared a warm hug with SRH owner Kavya Maran. The emotional encounter occurred after the IPL 2024 match between SRH and Gujarat Titans (GT) was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Williamson, who represented SRH for seven seasons, including captaining the franchise, greeted Kavya with joy and exclaimed, “So good to see you!” The video of this heartwarming reunion was shared by SRH on their social media platforms, capturing the essence of sportsmanship and friendship.

Kane Williamson, a New Zealand cricketing great, had played only two games for GT in the 2024 season. Despite his limited appearances, his bond with SRH remained strong. Kavya Maran, recognizing the moment, reciprocated the hug with a big smile, showcasing the enduring friendship between the two.

Williamson’s legacy with SRH includes being their third-highest run-scorer, amassing 2102 runs in 76 matches, trailing only David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan.

SRH, with 15 points, secured their place in the playoffs, while GT’s journey ended with 12 points from 14 matches. Cricket enthusiasts around the world celebrated this heartwarming gesture, emphasizing that even in a rain-soaked stadium, the warmth of human connections shines through.