Kangana must apologise for her ‘shameful’ remarks on farmers: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday slammed Kangana Ranaut, the BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, for her ‘shameful’ remarks on the farmers’ agitation, and asked the actor-politician to apologise for her comments.

“The BJP cannot simply issue a statement to hush up the matter. Kangana Ranaut must apologise to the farmers for her shameful comments. How can she call the farmers murderers and rapists,” Supriya Shrinate, Congress’ social media head and spokesperson, told IANS.

She also said that the BJP must initiate action against the actor-politician and suspend her from the party for her remarks.

Earlier, Ranaut stoked a controversy by suggesting that the farmers’ protest could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country had the top leadership not acted strongly.

BJP सांसद कंगना रनौत का कहना है कि अमेरिका और चीन हमारे देश में बांग्लादेश जैसे हालात बनाने की कोशिश कर रहे थे



क्या नरेंद्र मोदी इतने कमजोर हैं कि विदेशी शक्तियां हमारे यहां अस्थिरता लाने की कोशिश कर रही हैं?



अगर ये सच है तो…



• सरकार द्वारा क्या कदम उठाए गए हैं?



अगर झूठ… pic.twitter.com/FrTkWFC10Q — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) August 26, 2024

In a video shared on X, the Mandi MP also alleged that during the farmers’ stir against the three farm laws, “bodies were seen hanging and rapes were taking place”.

On its part, the BJP has distanced itself from Ranaut’s remarks and asked her to refrain from making such statements in the future.

“The views expressed by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on the farmers’ movement do not reflect the stance of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party distances itself from her statement. Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to represent the party or speak on matters of party policy. She has been instructed by the BJP to refrain from making similar statements in the future,” BJP’s media cell said in a statement.

Earlier, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also took a subtle jibe at Ranaut, asking her “Get well soon”.

“After all, why do BJP people hate the country’s food providers so much? The BJP has always lied, deceived, conspired, and oppressed our farmers. And once again a BJP MP has made baseless allegations against our food providers. The question is, has Kangana made this cheap allegation against the farmers as per the BJP’s election strategy,” Surjewala wrote on X.

Ranaut’s comments came at a time when Assembly elections are around the corner in Haryana (October 1). Her remarks could further inflame farmers’ outrage against the BJP, potentially impacting the party’s poll prospects in the agri-centric areas of the state.

Surjewala, who hails from Haryana, asked, “Were these just Kangana’s words or did someone else copy them? If not, why are the Prime Minister of the country, the Chief Minister of Haryana, and all the BJP MPs and MLAs silent on this issue?”

When Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was asked about on Ranaut’s remarks, he refused to comment and said “it was her personal opinion”.