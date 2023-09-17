Kangana Ranaut compares PM Modi to Lord Rama: ‘Your name is etched…’

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kangana shared a picture of the PM, and penned a heartwarming birthday note for him.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th September 2023 2:54 pm IST
Actress Kangana Ranaut and PM Narendra Modi.

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday extended her wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday, saying his name is etched in the consciousness of the country like Lord Rama.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kangana shared a picture of the PM, and penned a heartwarming birthday note for him.

The post read as: “Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat.”

MS Education Academy

“You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is etched in the consciousness of this nation forever. Wishing you a long and healthy life sir @narendramodi #HappyBirthdayModiJi #NarendraModi #narendramodibirthday,” she added.

PM Modi turned 73 years old on Sunday, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be celebrating Prime Minister’s birthday in different ways.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be next seen in ‘Chandramukhi 2’, which also stars Raghava Lawrence and is the sequel to blockbuster Tamil film ‘Chandramukhi’ starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika.

She has Sarvesh Mewara’s ‘Tejas’ in the pipeline which is expected to release on October 20. The actress also has ‘Emergency’. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles and is scheduled to release on November 24.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th September 2023 2:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button