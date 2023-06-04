Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of her morning dance routine

In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 4th June 2023 11:52 am IST
Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of her morning dance routine
Kangana Ranaut (ANI)

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to polish her Kathak skills.

On Sunday, the ‘Queen’ actor took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video from her dance rehearsals.

She captioned the post, “Morning dance routine with Guruji @rajendrachaturvedi.”

MS Education Academy

The actor could be seen donning a white suit. She also wore ghungroos. She can be seen doing Kathak’s steps on the beats of Tabla.

Recently, the actor expressed grief over the mishap of a triple train in Odisha’s Balasore district. She wrote, “Beyond tragic.”

Talking about her work front, ‘Emergency’ marks Kangana’s first solo directorial film.

The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will also be seen in ‘Tejas’ in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Kangana will be seen headlining ‘Chandramukhi 2’. Helmed by P Vasu, ‘Chandramukhi 2’ is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film ‘Chandramukhi’ which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In ‘Chandramukhi 2’ Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king’s court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 4th June 2023 11:52 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button