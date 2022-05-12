Kangana says not alone in industry after Salman Khan wishes success for ‘Dhaakad’

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has won Kangana Ranaut’s heart by lending his support to the latter’s upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’.

On Thursday, Salman took to Instagram and Twitter and shared the second teaser of ‘Dhaakad’.

“Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best! @kanganaranaut @rampal72 @smaklai,” he captioned the post.

After seeing Salman’s post, Kangana immediately took to her Instagram Story and thanked the “Dabangg” star.

“Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold…I will never say again that I am alone in this industry…thank you from entire Dhaakad team,” Kangana, who recently attended Salman’s sister Alprita’s Eid bash, responded.

‘Dhaakad’ stars in the role of a spy named Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee are also a part of the film, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 20.