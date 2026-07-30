Kangana’s old party clips resurface after her attack on Gen Z

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut called them “Generation Gutter,” but Gen Z has now opened the actor-politician’s old files, and the internet is not letting her off easily.

Days after Kangana posted several Instagram stories attacking Gen Z protesters, particularly young Hindu women, old clips of her partying and dancing at events have resurfaced across social media. Users are sharing the videos alongside her remarks accusing young women of flaunting their “freedom to have drugs, drinks or endless body counts.”

The clips have sparked accusations of hypocrisy, with comments such as, “She’s not talking about Gen Z, she’s talking about herself,” and, “Those living in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones at others.” Another user joked, “100 chuhe kha ke billi chali haj ko.”

Gen Z users are also revisiting an old video in which Kangana spoke about leaving home as a teenager and admitted that she became a film star and a “drug addict” within a few years after falling into the wrong company. The resurfaced confession is now being used to question why she is judging an entire generation for choices and struggles she once openly discussed herself.

Her filmography has also entered the debate. Social media users are pointing out that Kangana built much of her career playing rebellious, unconventional and deeply flawed women in films such as Fashion, Queen and Tanu Weds Manu. While an actor’s onscreen characters cannot be confused with their personal beliefs, many are questioning the contrast between the freedom celebrated through her films and the language she is now using against younger women.

And, as expected, Hrithik Roshan has also been dragged into the meme fest. “Sorry Hrithik,” “Thank God Hrithik didn’t marry her,” and “Hrithik dodged a bullet” are among the posts circulating online, referring to Kangana’s past claim that she and Hrithik were romantically involved. Hrithik has repeatedly denied that claim.

Kangana’s remarks may have been aimed at silencing Gen Z, but the generation appears to have responded in the language it knows best: old clips, receipts and merciless memes.