Kangana’s old Raksha Bandhan post resurfaces amid Kriti row

The years-old post resurfaced after Kangana appeared in an interview where Kriti’s choice of outfit in a recent Raksha Bandhan campaign was discussed.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Kangana in traditional Raksha Bandhan attire, smiling and posing in a festive setting.
Instagram - Kangana Ranaut & Kriti Sanon

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut’s remarks surrounding Kriti Sanon’s controversial Raksha Bandhan advertisement have landed her in the middle of an online debate. Now, social media users have dug up an old festival post featuring the actor herself.

The post, dated August 4, 2017, promoted a Raksha Bandhan offer by jewellery brand Nakshatra. It featured Kangana wearing a white off-shoulder outfit while showcasing the brand’s jewellery.

The years-old post resurfaced after Kangana appeared in an interview where Kriti’s choice of outfit in a recent Raksha Bandhan campaign was discussed. The advertisement had already divided the internet, with some users questioning whether the outfit suited the festival’s theme, while others defended Kriti and criticised the moral policing directed at her.

Subhan Bakery

As Kangana’s old endorsement began circulating again, several users accused her of double standards. They pointed out that her own festival-themed campaign did not feature traditional attire either.

However, the comparison may not be entirely identical, as the 2017 post primarily promoted a jewellery offer linked to Raksha Bandhan. Still, its timing has given social media another reason to question the ongoing outrage over Kriti’s advertisement.

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Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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