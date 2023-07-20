Kangana’s shocking revelation: Is Ranbir-Alia’s wedding ‘fake’?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for making controversial statements, on Wednesday took to social media to drop another bomb about a ‘fake marriage’ and ‘fake couple’ in tinsel town. Although she did not mention any names in her Insta stories, speculations are rife that she is referring to actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Kangana vented her rage by pointing out the identical headlines in various media outlets, implying that the couple may be using mass mail to promote their projects. She also accused them of fabricating stories and claiming ownership of a brand that they did not own.

She wrote, “How come all papers have the same headline everywhere… This is called bulk mass mail… Dear changu mangu, if it is hurting so bad then praying for you ‘Bhagwan apki aatma ko shanti de.”

In her next story, Kangana wrote: “In another news, a farzi (fake) husband wife jodi, who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren’t being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own … besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ….This farzi jodi needs to be exposed…”

She also added, “This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love …this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari, movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage… But sadly no takers for him now…. He must focus on his wife and daughter…this is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi… ab sudhar jao.”

On the professional front, Kangana has some exciting projects coming up. Fans are looking forward to her appearance in the highly anticipated film ‘Tejas’ as well as her role in ‘Chandramukhi 2.’