Kanhaiya Lal murder case: Main witness suffers brain haemorrhage

Jaipur: The main witness in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Rajkumar Sharma (50) was brought in a serious condition to MB Hospital. A team of doctors from Jaipur was sent to Udaipur via a green corridor on Monday, said doctors.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a team of doctors from SMS Hospital has been sent to MB Hospital, Udaipur. The CM has asked the Udaipur collector and doctors to provide him proper treatment.

Dr Manish Aggarwal and Dr Rashim Kataria will reach Udaipur late on Monday night. Gehlot said Rajkumar Sharma should be given the best treatment, if he wants to be shifted somewhere else, then shift him.

Rajkumar’s family members said that he was suffering from mental problems for two months due to financial challenges. He had a headache for the last 5 days. After being urged many times, he was still not going to the hospital.

On learning of Rajkumar’s deteriorating health, in-charge minister Ramlal Jat and District Collector Tarachand Meena also reached the hospital. Both met the doctors of the neurology unit.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the hospital.

Rajkumar had been working at Supreme Tailors, Kanhaiya Lal’s shop, for 8 years. On June 28, Rajkumar and Ishwar were present with Kanhaiya Lal at the time of the attack. During the assault, the attackers tried to attack him also, however, he escaped with minor injuries.

He used to do online food delivery at night while working at Kanhaiya’s shop during the day. After Kanhaiya Lal’s murder, he did not leave his house for fear of being attacked. During this time, he faced financial constraints.