Dayanidhi Maran, representing the Chennai Central constituency, will be the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement here on Monday.

Kanimozhi is DMK's Parliamentary party leader
Chennai: DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai, Friday, April 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: DMK MP Kanimozhi, who was elected from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency, has been appointed as the party’s parliamentary leader, the DMK said.

She replaces the Sriperumbudur MP T R Baalu, who will now head the DMK in the Lok Sabha.

Former Union Minister A Raja from the Nilgiris constituency will be the Whip in the Lok Sabha while Tiruchi N Siva has been appointed as the DMK leader in the Rajya Sabha.

DMK trade union LPF general secretary M Shanmugam will be the deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, senior advocate P Wilson the party’s Whip in the Rajya Sabha and Arakkonam MP S Jegathratchagan will be the DMK treasurer in both the Houses, the statement said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th June 2024 8:45 am IST

