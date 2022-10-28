Kannauj rape case: Four arrested, main accused still on the run

Days after a minor Muslim girl was allegedly raped, at the Dak Bangla guest house in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested four persons so far.

The four – who are mostly friends or family members – have been accused of helping the preparator who is still at large, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh told Siasat.com on Friday.

The senior police officer assured that all steps are being taken to nab the main accused. When asked about the girl’s medical condition, the SP replied that the minor is recovering well although she is yet to give her statement.

The SP said that the medical examination of the victim was conducted and samples have been sent to the forensic department, “We are waiting for the results. This will help us in our investigation,” the SP said.

The SP stated that he is in constant touch with the family. “The police and the public are providing all necessary help to the victim’s family. The victim, who is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Kanpur, is being looked after well,” the senior police officer said.

However, contrary to what the SP told Siasat.com, there are videos on Twitter where the mother of the victim blames the police for not doing much to nab the accused.

Speaking to a local news reporter, the victim’s mother said there has been no communication with the police.

“Maybe it’s because we are Muslims that no progress has been made so far in the case. Had it been a Muslim boy instead of a Hindu, his house would have been bulldozed by now,” she said.

She further mentioned that the family had to sell their jewellery in order to meet the expenses of the hospital.