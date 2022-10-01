Kanpur: 22 dead as tractor-trolley overturns in a pond

In a horrifying incident, a tractor trolley filled with devotees overturned and fell into a pond in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. At least 22, mostly women devotees, are confirmed dead while 24 were injured.

There were around 50 people on board. The tractor trolley was returning from Chandrika Devi temple in Unnao when the tragedy struck near Ghatampur area in Kanpur.

Video: Graphic Content

People from nearby villagers started helping the injured and removing the bodies of those who died in the accident. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

State chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the incident. He has directed the district magistrate and other senior police officials to reach the accident spot and conduct rescue operations immediately.

इस दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दु:खद है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा मृतकों के परिजनों को यह अथाह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 1, 2022

The office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.

“Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected: PM @narendramodi,” the tweet said.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be paid to the next of kin of each of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.