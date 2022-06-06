Kanpur violence: UP police releases posters of rioters caught on camera

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh police have released a poster with photographs of 40 persons who were caught on camera pelting stones and participating in the violence that erupted in Kanpur on Friday.

A WhatsApp number has been provided for the people to inform the police if they have any information about the alleged miscreants.

The police have assured that the identity of those giving information will not be disclosed.

As many as 38 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, the FIR of which has 1,000 unnamed persons.

Background

Following BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad on a prime time news channel, communal clashes broke out on June 3 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The clash occurred when Muslim shopkeepers were closing their shops in the Beconganj area after the Friday prayers as a mark of protest against the former BJP spokesperson’s remarks. It soon engulfed into stone-pelting and brick batting.

Violence, massive stone pelting in UP's Kanpur. This happening on the day when top investors of the country are attending ground breaking ceremony in UP to explore investment opportunities. pic.twitter.com/fK0qu0lKPA — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 3, 2022

Seventeen persons had been taken into custody after the incident. Incidentally, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were in Kanpur’s Dehat, a neighbouring district around the same time when the clashes broke out.