Kanwar Yatra eateries row: SC to hear plea against UP govt order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea against the Uttar Pradesh government’s order that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route must display the names of their owners.

A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti is likely to hear the plea filed by NGO Association of Protection of Civil Rights.

Days after the Muzaffarnagar Police asked all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners’ names, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday extended the controversial order across the state.

The order issued by the Muzaffarnagar police earlier this week has been slammed by opposition parties and some members of the ruling NDA at the Centre, who say it targets Muslim traders.