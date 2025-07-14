Kanwar Yatra: UP CM asks officials to maintain heightened vigil

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, and directed officials to maintain surveillance in sensitive areas, asserting any attempt to disturb the yatra must be met with strict action.

Maintaining that the safety and convenience of devotees are the top priorities of the state government, he instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements along the yatra route, including cleanliness, medical services, drinking water, canteens, and toilets.

Emphasising on the safety and comfort of women kanwariyas, he directed effective deployment of women police personnel, an official statement said here.

Adityanath directed 24×7 surveillance in sensitive areas using drone cameras and CCTV, and instructed intelligence agencies to maintain heightened vigilance to prevent any disruption.

To enhance communication and spiritual ambience, the CM directed the use of public address systems along the route and the continuous broadcast of Shiva bhajans to keep devotees connected. He also suggested organising floral showers from helicopters at key locations to welcome kanwars.

Adityanath instructed officials to set up fully operational medical camps, first aid centres, and deploy ambulances at all major points to ensure a prompt response to any emergency.

Emphasising food safety, he directed the Food Safety and Drug Administration, along with local authorities, to conduct regular checks to maintain the quality and purity of food items provided to devotees.

He also appealed to all devotees to observe devotion, discipline, and decorum during the yatra.

A large number of devotees travel from various places with ‘kanwars’ carrying holy water from the Ganga to perform ‘jalabhishek’ of Shivlings during the Hindu calendar month of Shravan.