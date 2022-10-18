Kapda Bank: Siasat’s initiative distributes shoes, jackets in Srinagar

Hyderabad: Kapda Bank which is an initiative of the Siasat Urdu Daily, Faiz–e–Aam Trust, and Helping Hands has distributed shoes and jackets in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir UT.

To enable people of villages, especially of the mountainous terrain, Kapda Bank with the collaboration and support of Sakawat Trust has distributed more than 4000 pairs of pure leather shoes and 1000 leather jackets.

These items were also provided to the poor families of the remote villages abutting Srinagar.

On October 16, the Managing Trustee of Helping Hands Dr. Shaukat Ali Mirza visited Fakir Gujri and Chak Dara localities and distributed shoes and jackets, and interacted with people.

Kapda Bank has also distributed shoes and jackets among boatmen of Dal Lake, auto drivers and pushcart vendors.

These shoes and jackets are worth Rs 16 lakhs.

Kapda Bank is grateful to Mr. Muneer ul Zama, a businessman who has provided shoes and jackets. Iqbal Patni, a philanthropist extended support by sending these shoes and jackets by transport.

Kapda Bank and Sakhawat Trust team will distribute shoes and jackets in Anantnag, Baramulla, Shopian Ganderbal, Kargil, Bandipura and Kulgam.

Editor of Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan, Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust Iftekhar Hussain and trustee of Helping Hands Shoukat Ali Mirza thanked Hyderabadi donors, Ms Yasmeen Askar of Canada, Iqbal Patni and Muneer uz Zaman for making Kapda Bank a successful initiative.

Kapda Bank

The Siasat Urdu Daily, Faiz–e–Aam Trust, and Helping Hands initiated Kapda Bank six years ago with a view to provide free clothes to the poor, needy and underprivileged, people who are in possession of white ration card (below the poverty line). The Kapda Bank was started on April 29, 2016, at the Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital premises, in Darulshifa.

In six years, many items were distributed among over 93 thousand families. The bank distributed clothes, footwear, sweater, utensil, toys, bed covers, towels, and wedding wear.

Out of the total clothes distributed, 42000 clothes packets were distributed among 7000 non-Muslim families and 650 clothes packets and toys were distributed among blind students.

The initiative has benefitted people from twin cities and districts of Telangana State namely, Mahaboobnagar, Vikarabad, Warangal, Adilabad, Ranga Reddy, Nizamabad, and Kamareddy.

Kapda Bank runs under the able guidance of Zahid Ali Khan, managing editor of Siasat Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Iftekhar Husain, and Shoukat Ali Mirza, and a dedicated team of staff under the coordination of Shaik Akram and Eliya Fatima.

The initiative has provided great relief to the poor and needy. The beneficiaries also gave positive feedback about the scheme.

People of all faiths including, Muslims, Christians, Hindus, etc have come and accessed the clothes and other items mentioned above. People belonging to the differently abled and one woman aged about 90 years have also got benefited from the scheme.

Kapda Bank gives used and new items to the beneficiaries which are properly washed, ironed, and put into covers.

The founders envision to run the bank on a long-term basis to enable poor and needy to continuously get benefited from the scheme. The successful running of the center at Darulshifa made the organizers to open similar centers in others areas.