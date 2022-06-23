Kapil Sharma charges Rs 30 lakhs to promote a film on TKSS?

Hyderabad: From city tours to huge promotional events, Bollywood stars give their best and do it all to promote their upcoming films and reach fans. Be it at an event or on the sets of reality shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Bigg Boss, stars know how to attract their audience to their films.

But do you know, how much the makers of these shows charge to promote per film? Controversial actor and self-proclaimed critic had once spilled beans about the same in one of his old interviews. He had then revealed that the Kapil Sharma Show charges a huge price of Rs 25-30L for promoting films on his platform.

Meanwhile, he also stated that Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss charges a whopping 50 lakhs to promote a film. Without disclosing Bhaijaan’s name he said, “Kapil Sharma bichara ek comedian hai, bichara chota sa actor hai. Usi film ka promotion jab bade shows pe kiya jata hai, toh waha 50 lakhs dene padte hai. Aap samajh hi gaye hoge mai kin bade star ke shows ki baat kar raha hu.”

However, there is no official confirmation regarding his claims.