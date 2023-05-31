Kapil Sharma never invited Aamir Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show?

Mumbai: India’s favourite comedy and celebrity chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has been a popular platform for celebrities from all walks of life to showcase their talent, promote their films, and entertain the audience with their wit and charm. Over the years, numerous renowned personalities from the film industry, sports, and other fields have graced the show, leaving audiences in splits with their hilarious anecdotes and engaging banter.

However, amidst the long list of star-studded appearances, there remains a select few who have never made an appearance on Kapil Sharma’s show. One such prominent name is the iconic Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan. And now, Mr Perfectionist has openly revealed that he was never invited by Kapil on the show.

Aamir Khan complains to Kapil Sharma for not inviting him

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan attended the trailer launch event of Carry On Jatta 3, featuring Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. Kapil Sharma too graced the event.

During the launch, Aamir said, “I have become such a big fan of him. Meri itni shaamon ko inhone rangeen banaya hai, I have laughed so much, he is so entertaining that I called him a few weeks back to tell him, ‘Thank you so much for entertaining so many people. It’s such a big thing to entertain people’. I am one of your biggest fans Kapil. But I also want to ask why haven’t you invited me to the show ever? I am asking this before he can say anything. I am a step ahead of Kapil.”

To this Kapil Sharma replied, “It will be our good fortune the day you come on our show. Whenever I have met Aamir bhai, I have met him in a crowd. I have requested Aamir bhai many times but he’s said he was going somewhere and that we should talk after he returns and we end up meeting after three years. So it will be great if he comes on the show.”

Aamir replied and said, “You have called me for film promotions. I don’t want to come for film promotion. I just want to come to entertain.” Watch the video below.

The Kapil Sharma Show is currently airing its 4th season which is likely to go off air soon. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is currently on a break from acting. He will be soon producing a remake of a Spanish film ‘Campeones’ which will be directed by Shubh Mangal Savdhaan director RS Prasanna.