Kapil Sharma’s cafe attacked, third time in four months

Shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma’s Kaps Cafe in Surrey, Canada, on Wednesday night, which records the third attack in four months.

Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, part of Lawrence Bishnoi’s mob operations, allegedly claimed responsibility on social media, NDTV reported.

A video of the attack on October 15 was circulated, showing shaky footage shot from inside a vehicle. The clip captured a man leaning out of the window, firing multiple shots from a handgun, with at least half a dozen rounds being discharged.

Third Shooting at Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Canada's Surrey: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

This comes days after Canada officially designated the Bishnoi gang a foreign terrorist organisation.

Dhillon and Sindhu’s post stated they had no animosity towards the public.

“I, Kuldeep Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon take responsibility for the three shootings that took place (at Kaps Caffe). We have no enmity with the general public.”

“Those with whom we have a dispute should stay away from us. Those who engage in illegal (illegible) work and do not pay people should also be prepared,” the gangsters added.

The video also issued a warning for “those who speak against religion in Bollywood.” “They should be prepared …bullets can come from anywhere,” the message said.

On August 8, during the second attack, 25 shots were fired. The video of the attack captured a voice saying, “We had called the target…but he didn’t hear the ring, so we had to take action. If he still doesn’t heat the ring, the next action will be taken soon in Mumbai.”

Following the warning, Sharma increased security at his residence in Mumbai.

The first attack was documented on July 10, when some employees were still inside the cafe. Although no one was injured, around 10 bullets struck the cafe window.

A member from the terror group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) confirmed their part in the attack, stating that a participant in the comedian’s show made some remarks on the conduct and traditional dressing of Nihang Sikhs, which hurt the community’s sentiments.

None of the shooting cases has yet been solved by the Surrey police.