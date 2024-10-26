Kapil Sharma’s film finally streaming on OTT after 17 month wait

Mumbai: The wait is over! Zwigato, starring popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, is now available to stream on Prime Video. Directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato brings a fresh story about everyday struggles, hope, and resilience. Released on October 25, 2024, this film tells the heartfelt story of a food delivery driver and his journey in the gig economy.

Global Acclaim and Awards

Before its streaming release, Zwigato received much praise at major film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festiva, Busan International Film Festival, and Kerala International Film Festival. The film’s screenplay has also earned a spot in the prestigious Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which shows how impactful this story has been.

Though Zwigato didn’t do exceptionally well at the box office, it has deeply touched viewers with its powerful message and Kapil Sharma’s impressive performance in a serious role.

The Story of Zwigato

Set in Bhubaneswar, Zwigato follows Manas Singh, played by Kapil Sharma, a former factory floor manager who loses his job. To support his family, Manas takes a new job as a food delivery driver for the app “Zwigato.” In his daily work, he faces challenges with ratings, incentives, and the constant pressures of gig work. His story represents the struggles of many gig workers who rely on ratings and bonuses to earn a stable income.

Adding to the film’s emotional side, Shahana Goswami plays his wife, Pratima. She starts looking for work herself to help support their family, facing her own fears and discovering a new sense of independence. Together, Manas and Pratima represent the courage of ordinary people dealing with life’s ups and downs.

Now Streaming on Prime Video

Zwigato is now streaming on Prime Video with English subtitles, making it easier for a wide audience to enjoy this meaningful story. Don’t miss this inspiring film that brings light to the lives of gig workers, sharing their challenges and dreams.