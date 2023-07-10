Karan Johar announces his next project with Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar is collaborating with Vicky Kaushal for his next project. He took to his Instagram handle to make an announcement about it.

He wrote in the caption, “A film that is exceptionally close to my heart for various reasons…. @bindraamritpal (the producer and family to me) has not only grown to be such a force of content and talent but I’m proud of how he has created a company of warmth and creativity. A company that puts goodwill over any commerciality. @anandntiwari, his partner and director of our film is the funniest guy in town with a golden heart! His film reflects both in absolute abundance.”

“I’m so thrilled to collaborate with @vickykaushal09 , who I not only admire immensely as an artist but also as a human being of dignity and strength! I can’t wait to direct him one day again soon…We had such a blast in Lust Stories!!! @ammyvirk is a powerhouse of energy and artistry in equal measure! Love him and his sheer aura and vibe! And my darling @tripti_dimri who is in a commercial avatar for the first time. Her gorgeousness & presence has enhanced her every beat in the film! She is so solid!”

“@apoorva1972 and I are blessed to make multiple movies with @leomediacollective …. Bahut sari picturein baaki hai mere doston….Can’t wait to announce the title of this riot of an entertainer with a beating heart! Heartfelt gratitude to our team and family at @primevideoin for being the most amazing studio and collaborators on this fim….watch this space for more..@dharmamovies @saregama_official,” he added.

Vicky Kaushal also responded, “Bohot saare pyaar aur bohot saare entertainment ke saath, aa rahe hain hum. See you all on the big screens on 23rd Feb 2024! Watch this space for more…”

Karan’s return to the director’s chair after over six years with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 28.