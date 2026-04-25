Karan Johar is back with Koffee with Karan Season 9, netizens react

Koffee with Karan is brewing again, and this time, Karan Johar isn’t playing coy. In an interview with The Week, he confirmed that the chat show will return around Diwali this year, bringing back one of Bollywood’s most talked about couches. But the excitement didn’t last long before the internet did what it does best, question everything.

The real chatter isn’t about the comeback, it’s about the guest list. Online reactions are already calling out what many see as a pattern. “Top stars have been avoiding that show for like the past 4 seasons,” one user noted, hinting that the pull of the couch isn’t what it used to be. Another comment didn’t hold back, predicting “another round of nepo guests like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sid Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur.”

There’s also a growing frustration around who makes the cut. Some pointed out that actors like Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi, despite being active and visible in the industry for years, have still not been invited to the show. In contrast, celebrity spouses and inner circle personalities have made appearances, even without being actively in the spotlight. For many viewers, it reinforces the idea that Koffee with Karan isn’t just about relevance, but about access.

And then comes the most consistent complaint of them all, Alia Bhatt. Viewers have long pointed out how conversations on the show somehow circle back to her, be it comparisons, praise, or inside references. It’s become such a running joke that even before the new season drops, fans are already bracing for “another Alia episode.”

The hype is back, no doubt. But so is the fatigue. As Koffee with Karan gears up for its Diwali return, the question isn’t just whether it can trend again, it’s whether it can surprise anymore.