Karan Johar quits Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a host?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is expected to begin soon. Reportedly, the digital version of the controversial reality show is under pre-production stage. Makers are approaching a few popular celebrities from the telly world to part in the show. The debut season was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar last year and he managed to win hearts with his hosting skills.

A latest report in Telly Chakkar suggests that Karan might not return to the show’s second season as he is busy in shooting the upcoming 7th season of Koffee With Karan. However, there is no confirmation on this yet.

A Quick Recap Of Bigg Boss OTT 1

Bigg Boss OTT season 1 was quite a successful one. From controversies to love angles, the show’s new format was loved by the audience. Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat, among others took part in the show. The contestants were paired with each other to play the game

Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner followed by Nishant, Shamita and Pratik.

The concept of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 is still unknown. Which celebrity would you like to see inside the controversial house? Do share in the comments section below.